Manchester United target Championship starlet to bolster defence
Manchester United are considering a move for promising Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, according to reports.
The 21-year-old has grabbed attention at Old Trafford after moving to a centre-back role and helping the Canaries rise to the top of the Championship table.
The Sun say that United sent scouts to watch Godfrey during last weekend’s 2-1 win at Rotherham, where he scored the winning goal.
The 21-year-old, who has been called up to the England Under-20s, is valued at around £10 million and the outlet believes he fits the profile United are looking for as a young, technically astute centre-back.
Godfrey has played every minute of Norwich’s season since breaking into the team during a 3-2 win over Bolton at the start of December, scoring three goals in 23 league appearances this season so far.
