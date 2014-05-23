Benatia 'happy' but not ruling out Roma exit

Benatia joined the Eternal city from Udinese in July last year and played a key role as they finished second behind Juventus in Serie A.

The 27-year-old's performances have led to rumours linking him with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City all said to be interested in his services.

Morocco centre-back Benatia is enjoying life in the Italian capital and has spoken with the club about extending his contract, however, the former Marseille man refused to dismiss suggestions of a potential transfer.

"I am happy in Rome. There remain four years on my contract," Benatia told Kooorama.

"I have spoken with the directors about an extension, which I am uncertain will go through, as we are not entirely in agreement.

"I feel good here with the coach and with the players

"Then, I am 27-years-old and I have reached an age where big offers from great clubs causes you to think. Clubs like Barca, City, Bayern.

"These are clubs who any player on the planet would dream of.

"I am currently with the Moroccan national team and my agent is responsible for meeting with clubs.

"I believe that very soon we will know more."