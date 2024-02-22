Benfica named world's most valuable football academy with Chelsea fifth

Portuguese side Benfica have raised an eye-watering sum by selling their top youth players

Benfica players celebrate after winning the Super Taça de Portugal in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Academies and youth development are the lifeblood of many football teams across the globe, as clubs will always look to nurture the best local talent to either supplement their team or boost their bank balance.

A thriving academy is the envy of many teams and new statistics have revealed that Benfica have the most valuable youth production line in world football. 

The Portuguese side have reeled in a whopping €516m (£442m) worth of sales over the past decade, according to OCB Scores, who have calculated the revenue that clubs have made from homegrown player sales over the past decade using the CIES Football Observatory.

Joao Felix is a product of the Benfica academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of Joao Felix, Rubin Dias and Goncalo Ramos are some of the homegrown players who have contributed to this total. Dutch side Ajax rank second on the list, having raised €376m (£322m) in player sales, ahead of Lyon and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are the first Premier League side on the list, sitting fifth overall, having made €347m (£297m) from academy sales over the past ten years. To be included in this list, a player must have spent at least three seasons at the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

The list is also noticeable for the clubs who do not appear, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United absent. This is due to the fact that their top talents do not tend to be sold from their academy, meaning the value from their youth set-up is added to their first-team squads.

RankTotal (€ Millions)ClubPlayers2014-18 (€ Millions)2019-23 (€ Millions)2014-18 (%)2019-23 (%)
1516Benfica3018233535.00%65.00%
2376Ajax3611925732.00%68.00%
3370Olympique Lyonnais3218518550.00%50.00%
4364Real Madrid2816020344.00%56.00%
5347Chelsea284130712.00%88.00%
6325Monaco182616480.00%20.00%
7306Sporting3118911762.00%38.00%
8256Tottenham Hotspur 238916735.00%65.00%
9254Manchester City274920519.00%81.00%
10250Atalanta3412312749.00%51.00%
11249Red Bull Salzburg 184620318.00%82.00%
12248PSV Eindhoven226118725.00%75.00%
13228Flamengo276616229.00%71.00%
14223River Plate308014336.00%64.00%
15221Porto 199113041.00%59.00%
16218Real Sociedad610211647.00%53.00%
17214Bayer Leverkusen117613736.00%64.00%
18212Paris Saint-Germain273717518.00%82.00%
19203Aston Villa11151887.00%93.00%
20199Liverpool191089054.00%46.00%

