Benfica named world's most valuable football academy with Chelsea fifth

Academies and youth development are the lifeblood of many football teams across the globe, as clubs will always look to nurture the best local talent to either supplement their team or boost their bank balance.

A thriving academy is the envy of many teams and new statistics have revealed that Benfica have the most valuable youth production line in world football.

The Portuguese side have reeled in a whopping €516m (£442m) worth of sales over the past decade, according to OCB Scores, who have calculated the revenue that clubs have made from homegrown player sales over the past decade using the CIES Football Observatory.

Joao Felix is a product of the Benfica academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of Joao Felix, Rubin Dias and Goncalo Ramos are some of the homegrown players who have contributed to this total. Dutch side Ajax rank second on the list, having raised €376m (£322m) in player sales, ahead of Lyon and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are the first Premier League side on the list, sitting fifth overall, having made €347m (£297m) from academy sales over the past ten years. To be included in this list, a player must have spent at least three seasons at the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

The list is also noticeable for the clubs who do not appear, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United absent. This is due to the fact that their top talents do not tend to be sold from their academy, meaning the value from their youth set-up is added to their first-team squads.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Total (€ Millions) Club Players 2014-18 (€ Millions) 2019-23 (€ Millions) 2014-18 (%) 2019-23 (%) 1 516 Benfica 30 182 335 35.00% 65.00% 2 376 Ajax 36 119 257 32.00% 68.00% 3 370 Olympique Lyonnais 32 185 185 50.00% 50.00% 4 364 Real Madrid 28 160 203 44.00% 56.00% 5 347 Chelsea 28 41 307 12.00% 88.00% 6 325 Monaco 18 261 64 80.00% 20.00% 7 306 Sporting 31 189 117 62.00% 38.00% 8 256 Tottenham Hotspur 23 89 167 35.00% 65.00% 9 254 Manchester City 27 49 205 19.00% 81.00% 10 250 Atalanta 34 123 127 49.00% 51.00% 11 249 Red Bull Salzburg 18 46 203 18.00% 82.00% 12 248 PSV Eindhoven 22 61 187 25.00% 75.00% 13 228 Flamengo 27 66 162 29.00% 71.00% 14 223 River Plate 30 80 143 36.00% 64.00% 15 221 Porto 19 91 130 41.00% 59.00% 16 218 Real Sociedad 6 102 116 47.00% 53.00% 17 214 Bayer Leverkusen 11 76 137 36.00% 64.00% 18 212 Paris Saint-Germain 27 37 175 18.00% 82.00% 19 203 Aston Villa 11 15 188 7.00% 93.00% 20 199 Liverpool 19 108 90 54.00% 46.00%

