Liverpool have 'sent contract offer' to Kylian Mbappe, ahead of blockbuster move this summer: report

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe has reportedly received a huge contract offer from the Reds.

The World Cup-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar is set for a new challenge at the end of the season, having communicated with the top brass that he won't be extending his contract beyond this season.

International team-mate and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has hinted that he believes Mbappe is Real Madrid bound – but with the Reds now submitting their terms to the forward over a move this summer, the race is still on.

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is favourite to land Mbappe this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Liverpool have sent a “contract offer” to the soon-to-be free agent, and “haven't given up hope” that he could be swayed by the Premier League.

Mbappe has previously claimed that his mother is a big Reds fan, igniting the possibility that he could in fact be tempted to make the switch to Anfield, while the Independent previously claimed the 25-year-old would "willingly" join Arsenal.

Manchester United were named as having sent an offer to Mbappe too, though with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's stake in the club having just been ratified and the move for Newcastle United guru Dan Ashworth yet to go through – plus financial rule considerations – it would seem a little more unlikely for the superstar to choose Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly in the race for Mbappe, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are favourites to land Mbappe with Liverpool at 12/1, according to odds – while the Frenchman is 8/1 to remain at PSG after all.

Mbappe is valued at €180 million by Transfermarkt.

