Benitez: There is a campaign against me, Perez and Real Madrid

Under-pressure Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez claims there is a campaign against him, his club and president Florentino Perez.

The former Napoli coach's position is under scrutiny following his team's performances and due to their expulsion from the Copa del Rey for fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz in the round of 32.

Speaking ahead of Madrid's home La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, Benitez feels stories are consistently being manipulated to target him and the club.

"There is a campaign against Madrid, against Florentino and against me," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"Everything that happens here is manipulated. I knew I was coming to a club where everything is magnified. I have been 30 years in the dugout and had more than 1,400 games. I know how it is and how you solve it.

"You concentrate on the job. I know I cannot let myself get distracted.

"The team is much better than what people think – that has been reflected in some of the matches."