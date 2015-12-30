Benteke pleased to find form

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke believes he is beginning to find form after scoring in his side's 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Belgium international endured a tough start to life at Anfield following a £32.5million move from Aston Villa, but made a telling contribution in back-to-back games with his 46th-minute effort at the Stadium of Light.

Benteke's goal took his tally in the Premier League this season to six and the 25-year-old was thrilled to be nearing his best, having also scored the winner in Boxing Day's 1-0 win over Leicester City.

"I came to Liverpool to try to score lots of goals," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm in good shape and hopefully I can keep it up.

"As a striker, when you start you have to score and help your team-mates. That's what I tried to do tonight and we won and we can be happy."

Benteke put away a one-on-one chance after Adam Lallana deflected a pass into his path.

The midfielder said there was an element of luck to his intervention, but was pleased to come away with a win as Jurgen Klopp's men moved up to seventh in the table, level on points with Manchester United.

"I don't think I meant it to go directly into Christian's path, but sometimes you need the rub of the green, especially when you come to a tough place like this where they're scrapping for every point," Lallana said.

"It could've been two or three at the end, on the counter we had our chances, but it's a great result for us.

"Hopefully we can push on and get another win Saturday [against West Ham]."