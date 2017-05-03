Benzema: Madrid proved we're the best

Karim Benzema felt Real Madrid left little doubt over their supremacy in the Spanish capital with a dominant 3-0 Champions League semi-final triumph over neighbours Atletico.

Cristiano Ronaldo backed up his match-winning treble in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich with another hat-trick, leaving Zinedine Zidane's holders on the brink of returning to the final of Europe's premier competition.

Alongside his forward colleague's awesome goalscoring exploits, Benzema felt keeping a clean sheet was also of prime importance.

"We produced a very good display both in attack and defence and proved that we're the best," Benzema told Madrid's official website.

"We delivered a fantastic performance against a good side. We also managed to achieve our target of winning and keeping a clean sheet here at home.

"However, in the Champions League the return legs are always tough.

"Cristiano is a great player who always helps the team when needed."

Madrid are back into domestic action against relegated Granada on Saturday as a tightly contested battle for LaLiga supremacy with Barcelona edges towards its conclusion.

"We now have to rest up well because we're going for the LaLiga title," added Benzema.

"Our remaining games are like cup finals and we have to win all of them."