Bernard: Spurs made bid, Arsenal lacked the money

The 21-year-old will be the youngest member of Luiz Felipe Scolari's squad after being named in the Samba Boys' final selection for the 2014 World Cup finals.

Bernard, who has 10 international caps and one goal to his name, left his homeland last year, leaving Atletico Mineiro for Shakhtar Donetsk in a €25 million deal.

However, the Belo Horizonte-born forward could have been plying his trade in the Premier League this season, having been courted by both north London giants throughout the summer transfer window.

Speaking exclusively in the June 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, Bernard says: "We had offers from Tottenham, and according to my Atletico president Arsenal were interested too, but didn't have the money. All of it happened in a moment Europe was facing a serious financial crisis, so there was interest from various teams, but the only one able to pay straight away was Shakhtar."

Political unrest in Ukraine has prompted fresh speculation that the youngster could seek a move away from the turmoil-hit country after the World Cup.

But although Bernard is happy to admit his admiration for the English top flight, he insists he has not thought about leaving Donetsk, saying:

"No. Really. It might change if there's a situation that forces us out of the country, to break our contracts, but I'l only consider it if any offer comes in the future.

"It [the Premier League] is the best league in the world. I remember watching Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United alongside my dad. There's no easy game."

