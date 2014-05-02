Thiago Silva: Premier League? I'm not a big fan

The 29-year-old centre-back swapped Milan for Paris in July 2012; one of many big-money signings for nouveau riche Paris Saint-Germain in a €42 million deal.

He has also been courted by fellow heavy spenders Manchester City, as well as Manchester United and Barcelona. While speculation over his future intensified last month after reports of a falling-out with PSG boss Laurent Blanc upon exiting the Champions League to Chelsea – another side once keen on recruiting him.

However, speaking exclusively in the June 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, the former Fluminense stopper reveals he’s not a big fan of the English top flight, claiming there’s a lot of long ball and that he sees no future for himself there.

“The Premier League is great, but honestly, I’m not a big fan,” he tells FFT.

“I enjoy the games, but if you ask me if it’s my dream to play there one day? Physically it’s very strong, with so many aerial balls, but despite me doing well in the air I don’t see myself playing in England one day.”

The Brazil skipper will be hoping to lead his country to a sixth World Cup crown on home soil later this year, adding to last summer’s Confederations Cup triumph, and hold aloft the famous gold trophy at the Maracana on July 13.

“That’s what I look forward to – getting your name written forever in the history of Brazilian football and raising the World Cup trophy. It’ll be remarkable.”

