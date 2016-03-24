Bertrand out of England squad for Germany clash

Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad to face Germany on Saturday due to injury.

The Southampton left-back sustained a knock during Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool.

Following assessment from England's medical staff, it was decided Bertrand would not recover in time to line up for Roy Hodgson's men in Berlin.

The 26-year-old has returned to Southampton for further treatment and England will not call up a replacement at this time, meaning Tottenham full-back Danny Rose is in line to make his international debut.

After taking on the world champions this weekend, England host Netherlands at Wembley next Tuesday.