'Best stadium in the world' – Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso explains Anfield aura

Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso has hailed Anfield as the 'best stadium in the world' after appearing for the Reds in a legends match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Alonso was part of a victorious Liverpool side in Saturday's fixture, which was won thanks to goals from Mark Gonzalez and Florent Sinama-Pongolle after Dimitar Berbatov had opened the scoring for United.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the game, Alonso said: "I loved it after some time without playing these kind of games.

"You still know that you feel it, you have it inside and whenever you have the chance it awakens [you]. I really loved it and a great cause, great atmosphere, best stadium in the world. Great day.

"[Anfield is] different. You have pretty stadiums all over the world, great atmospheres, Champions League nights - but this is Anfield.

"The soul, the stands, the lights, it's different and it's pure football. That's why we love it as a player, as a fan, as anyone that comes."

The 40-year-old showed that his technique is very much intact and added that he hopes to be back on the pitch at Anfield in future.

"That doesn't change – many things change, the legs change, the strength changes," he said.

But once you have that understanding after playing so many years, it is still there. As long as I can enjoy and I can play here, I will love to come back."