Best Travel Tuesday deals for flights to Germany for Euro 2024 - and the best way to get tickets

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but that doesn't mean the deals have stopped - not with Travel Tuesday now here.

The perfect time to grab a bargain while looking for your next holiday fix, Travel Tuesday is also ideal for those lucky fans heading to Euro 2024 next summer. The ticket ballot was done earlier in the month, with the group stage draw on Saturday 2 December.

And while the tournament is still over more than seven months away, I'd recommend taking advantage of discounted flights and stays in Germany now, before it's too late.

Come the new year, there'll be millions of fans all searching for the same accommodation and flights, ensuring the prices are massively bumped up. In Berlin alone, 2.5 million people are expected to visit during the course of the month-long tournament.

Fortunately, Ryanair are offering discounted trips to several European destinations, so it's certainly worth having a look if that German city you will be watching a Euro 2024 match in is included.

On Booking.com, meanwhile, there is the potential to save up to 30 per cent on hotel bookings made before the end of 2024 - a great deal that won't stick around for long.

Park Plaza is another great option for hotels, with a 35 per cent discount on stays in Germany. The code 'CYBERSALE' is needed at checkout.

There are more tickets for Euro 2024 being released in two stages, too, which will inevitably create an increase in demand for travel to Germany and beds in the country.

This coming Saturday, supporters of qualified nations will have access to a million tickets, sold through their team’s national federation portals.

And come March, there will be more tickets on the way. There are tickets will be held back for fans of the nations who have playoffs at the next international break in around four months' time, when more info will be released.

So the best bet, really, is to get searching for hotels at Booking.com and flights with Ryanair, or risk not even making the tournament.

How to get Euro 2024 tickets

Getting Euro 2024 tickets has proved tricky for some, but thankfully we have curated the perfect guide on how to bag yourself a couple of games in Germany next year.

From keeping just one tab open at a time to refusing to refresh the page, there are little tactics you can employ to improve your chances. Failing that, there's always resale options as well.