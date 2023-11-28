Travel Tuesday: Fancy Euro 2024 tickets? Here are top insider tips for fans to get tickets

Euro 2024 tickets have been on sale and gone. But don't worry – that's not your only opportunity.

The European Championship kicks off in Germany next summer but the countdown to the tournament has already begun with nations booking their place in the competition over the last couple of international breaks. While some of the tickets have gone, there are still up for grabs… and we've got the tips you need to book your place there, too.

Gilad Zilberman, a spokesperson from SeatPick, shares all…

1. More Euro 2024 tickets are coming

EURO 2024 TICKET INFO (Image credit: Getty Images) GO TO THE EUROS Your full guide to Euros tickets

The October lottery phase has been and gone, with lots of fans already receiving emails to confirm their place at the tournament. But that original lottery still holds weight.

Unsuccessful applicants for tickets have automatically been entered into the 'Fans First' programme – if this is you, you'll not just be the first to be emailed about future tickets, you'll receive an exclusive priority period to purchase extra tickets. This is based on how close you were in the original lottery, too.

There are two more windows of opportunity. The draw for the Euro 2024 takes place this weekend on December 2: tickets will then go on sale when we fully know which nations are drawn into which groups. Supporters of qualified nations will have access to a million tickets, sold through their team’s national federation portals.

And come March, there will be more tickets on the way. There are tickets will be held back for fans of the nations who have playoffs at the next international break in around four months' time, when more info will be released. And there's the resale platform (more on that below).

2. Never refresh the page

The Olympic Stadium is hosting the final (Image credit: Thomas Starke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Here's a major tip you can take for all ticket lotteries – Euro 2024-related or otherwise.

Refreshing the page can often just result in you losing your place in a queue. It's advisable to allow your webpage to fully load, even though it is tempting to simply try again – because you're risking all your hard work up until that point.

"You may get kicked to the back of the very long queue," Zilberman of SeatPick says. "Being patient and not panicking is key to success."

3. One tab at a time

"You may think that opening multiple windows can increase your chances of bagging tickets, but actually, this can work against you," says Zilberman.

Cookies these days are trackable across tabs on your browser and opening multiple tabs doesn't give you multiple places in a queue. If anything it just confuses your browser: so make sure you're only on the ticket portal once. Of course, you can do it across multiple devices.

4. Resale options

More tickets will go on sale to Wales fans if they reach the tournament in March (Image credit: Getty)

Come next spring, there will be an official resale platform. You'll be able to get tickets at face value from other supporters, meaning that you won't be ripped off.

If you're still struggling, may we recommend Seatpick? There are plenty of third-party resale sites who be stocking tickets – so keep an eye between now and the tournament beginning and see where they pop up on sale.

