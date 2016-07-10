Biabiany: Champions League the minimum target for Inter

Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany insists qualifying for the Champions League is the bare minimum for the club this season.

The Italian giants finished fourth in Serie A last term, missing out on a place in Europe's elite competition by a huge 13 points, despite leading the table in January.

However, Inter know they must improve, according to Biabiany, who was speaking after a goalless friendly draw against WSG Wattens.

"We got off to a great start last season," the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"This time we need to be more consistent so that we can hit all our targets. Champions League qualification is the minimum objective – we must get that.

"We have a young, competitive team."

And Biabiany has no intention of abandoning this project, adding that he sees his future at San Siro:

"I'm happy at Inter and I'm working hard to show I've got what it takes to be a part of this team."