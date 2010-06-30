Bid for your favourite World Cup No.10 shirt

The charity fulfils special day experiences for seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds throughout the UK.

Fans can bid for a shirt signed by their World Cup hero from just 99p.

“No.10 is an iconic number in the game and associated with two of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen - Pele and Maradona,” says Bob Wilson, former Arsenal and Scotland goalkeeper and co-founder of the Willow Foundation.

“In 2010 the No.10 position and individual performances of players such as Rooney, Fabregas, Messi, Kaka and Deco cannot be underestimated. Every country will be looking to their No.10 players to score the goals that will help make them world champions.

"The Willow Foundation could not have hoped for greater players to participate in our world class charity auction in association with Harrods and we are honoured to have the support of so many No.10 players from competing nations.”

The unique collection of shirts are available to view at the world famous department store in a Harrods window on Hans Crescent, in Team Sports and the Sound and Vision department, as well as online at www.willowfoundation.org.uk/worldcupauction or www.harrods.com/worldclassfootballauction where you can register your interest in advance, or bid from July 3.

The full collection includes Wayne Rooney (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Kaka (Brazil), Steven Pienaar (South Africa), Lukas Podolski (Germany), Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands), Harry Kewell (Australia) and Shunsuke Nakamura (Japan).

Also in the line-up is legendary No.10 and World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane - winner of the Golden Ball at the 2006 World Cup - an award given to the best player in the tournament.

Starting bids are just 1p and the auction will run via eBay for 10 days - from July 3-13.

100 percent of the auction proceeds will be donated to the Willow Foundation - funds which will enable the charity to provide quality time and precious memories to many more young adults living with the difficult realities of life threatening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and organ failure, amongst others.

“We are delighted to be working with the Willow Foundation to showcase this exclusive collection of signed ‘top 10’ shirts,” says Nick Chalkley, Sport General Merchandise Manager at Harrods.

“The Willow Foundation’s association with football is unsurpassed and the auction offers our customers the opportunity to buy collectables as history happens. Who knows, one of the shirts may be signed by the player who scores the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook