Bierhoff: Germany preparing for success

Joachim Low's side will head to Brazil next year as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, having come through the UEFA qualification campaign unbeaten.

They have been drawn in Group G alongside Ghana, Portugal and the United States at the finals - the latter coached by former boss and Germany international Jurgen Klinsmann.

And as the DFB announced their base for the tournament on Friday, team manager Bierhoff insisted that every possible angle is being covered in an attempt to help them to success.

Low's men will stay at the purpose-built Campo Bahia, some 30 kilometres north of Porto Seguro.

Despite reports to the contrary, Bierhoff has been quick to point out that the facility - which contains 14 two-storey houses and is being financed by a German entrepreneur - is not being constructed by the DFB themselves, or according to their exact specifications.

However, he is convinced that it will play an important part in giving Germany every chance of claiming a fourth World Cup triumph.

"Even at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, it was shown that short distances between team headquarters, training areas and the media centre are very important for all concerned - for players, coaches and media representatives alike," he said.

"Given the size of the country and the sometimes very large distances between individual venues it was important to us to minimise travel stress as far as possible.

"In addition, the acclimatisation and regeneration will play a major role at the World Cup.

"On the basis of (the) early kick-off times and the expected heat and high humidity in Salvador, Fortaleza and Recife, we have sought a base camp in which the players can be optimally adjusted to the pressures that await them during the 90 minutes."