Black Friday: Get the Mitre Delta Replica FA Cup Football for just £9.99
This Black Friday, pick up the FA Cup match ball for less than a tenner - bargain!
If you're looking for football gifts under £10 this Black Friday, we've found a match ball that's £9.99.
The Mitre Delta used in the FA Cup last season, complete with its ribbon pattern, is one of the nicest balls on the market - and it's been reduced by 17% for Amazon's reductions this weekend.
BLACK FRIDAY 2020/21 Nike Flight Premier League and Serie A balls are over 50% off
If you're looking for a stunning ball to kick around for a fraction of what you'd pay for the real thing - this is exactly the ball for you.
Mitre have recently re-released the Ultimax 95 - the replica of which is still available to buy from Mitre's site.
Another of our favourites at FFT is the Impel 95 - a plain white ball with Mitre's classic logo on. That's also just £10.00 from Mitre's official site.
Buy the Mitre Delta Replica FA Cup Football for just £9.99 on Amazon now
