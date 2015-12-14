Blackburn Rovers 0 Nottingham Forest 0: Lambert's men extend unbeaten streak

Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at Ewood Park as the hosts extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship.

There were chances for Blackburn to claim maximum points on Monday but they were unable to break the deadlock as Paul Lambert's men made it eight matches without defeat.

Ben Marshall's deflected half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar in the first half, while Bengali-Fode Koita's header was directed straight at Forest goalkeeper Dorus de Vries after the interval.

Forest, who extended their own unbeaten run to four matches, almost snatched victory in stoppage time when Jason Steele pushed Matt Mills' header onto the post.

"I thought we should have had more. The first half was the best 45 minutes since I've been here," Lambert said post-match.



"We dominated the game against a good side, so from that point of view I'm delighted with the effort. Taking 11 points from 15 is a massive return and I can't fault the lads for the way they are playing and the effort they have given."

Blackburn remain 11th in the standings on 28 points, three clear of 15th-placed Forest.