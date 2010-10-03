Blackpool pile more misery on Liverpool

Blackpool went ahead with a Charlie Adam penalty on 29 minutes after Glen Johnson fouled Luke Varney.

They doubled their lead when Varney converted a pass from Gary Taylor-Fletcher, a former Liverpool apprentice, in time added on at the end of the first half.

Liverpool struck back when Sotiris Kyrgiakos headed in Steven Gerrard's free-kick after 53 minutes, but despite some sustained pressure from the home team, Blackpool held out for victory in their first league match at Anfield since 1971.

To add to Liverpool's woes, striker Fernando Torres went off injured in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Liverpool are 18th in the league with six points from seven matches.