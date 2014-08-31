Blind bids farewell to Ajax as Man United await
Daley Blind has bid farewell to Ajax ahead of his move to Manchester United.
United revealed on Saturday that the Netherlands international is set to join the club, with Ajax announcing the fee to be £13.8 million.
And on Sunday, Blind - who impressed for his country at this year's World Cup under now-United boss Louis van Gaal - has all but confirmed his switch to Old Trafford with an emotional post on his Instagram account.
"Want to thank everyone for the wonderful years I've had from my 7th [year] to 24th!" he posted.
"Supporters, team-mates, staff, thanks! Ajax remains my club."
Blind won four consecutive Eredivisie titles in Amsterdam.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.