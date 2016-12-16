Boateng ruled out of Darmstadt fixture

Jerome Boateng will miss Bayern Munich's trip to Darmstadt on Sunday with a knock.

Boateng has been troubled by injury issues this season, missing Bayern's opening four games of the season before sitting out subsequent fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

And the defender will be absent once again when the Bundesliga leaders visit the division's bottom club.

"Jerome Boateng will unfortunately not be available for Darmstadt," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"He has a slight knock so will sit it out."

Bayern lead RB Leipzig on goal difference at the summit and Ancelotti is eager to build on a three-match winning run.

"We have trained very well this week," he added. "It's important that we bring the points home from Darmstadt."