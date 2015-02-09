Boateng suspension reduced to two games

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng had his three-match ban reduced by one game at a German Football Association (DFB) hearing on Monday.

The Germany international was shown a straight red card for a professional foul after upending Sidney Sam in last week's 1-1 draw with Schalke.

Boateng was initially suspended for three games, but the Bundesliga champions have succeeded in their attempt to lessen that punishment.

Having missed Saturday's 2-0 win at Stuttgart, the World Cup-winner will also sit out the home clash with Hamburg this weekend before being available to face Paderborn a week on Saturday.

Boateng attended the hearing in Frankfurt along with Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer.