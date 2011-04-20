Bob Wilson embarks on marathon cycle ride

The former-goalkeeper began the 500 mile journey, which finishes at Hampden Park, on Monday, taking in all five top-flight London grounds on his first day, including his old club Arsenal where he racked up more than 300 appearances in the 1960s and 70s.

By Thursday, the 69-year-old will have made it up to the West Midlands, and will be visiting St. Andrews, Villa Park, The Hawthorns and Molineux.

This starts an intense five-day period during which Wilson will make it round the 13 Premier League grounds in the Midlands and the North West.

Then after a long slog from Blackpool across the breadth of the country to the Stadium of Light and St. James’ Park, on the last day Wilson has to summon up his energy reserves and pedal north of the border to Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The former-broadcaster has a lot of supporters cycling different parts of the route with him, and Les Ferdinand, Lee Dixon and David Seaman are among those who have already shown their support, saddling up themselves.

The marathon cycle-ride is raising money for the Willow Foundation, set up by Wilson after the death of his daughter in 1998. The national charity is committed to providing special days for seriously ill 16-40 year olds to break the stress of diagnosis and treatment.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/BobWilsonSoccerCycle or text 'WILLOW' to 70050 to donate £1.50 during April 2011.

By Matt Wilson