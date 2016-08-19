Bolivia name 93-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bolivia boss Angel Guillermo Hoyos has remarkably called up 93 players for his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

The 53-year-old has named seven goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 34 midfielders and 25 forwards for the training camp ahead of September's matches against Peru and Chile.

Bolivia's list also mentions four players undergoing injury recovery programmes: Damian Lizio of Botafogo, The Strongest duo Alejandro Chumacero and Pablo Pedraza, and Bolivar's Jaime Arrascaita.

Hoyos appears determined to find a solution to his side's dismal form in 2016, which has seen them slide to 110th in the FIFA rankings table.

Bolivia have won just one of six games in the South American section of qualifying for Russia 2018, and suffered three defeats in the group stage of the Copa America Centenario.

Hoyos, a former Barcelona B coach, took charge at the start of August after the departure of Julio Cesar Baldivieso.

Lista de convocados por el profesor Ángel Guillermo Hoyos de cara a las Eliminatorias (1/2) 18 de agosto de 2016