Bologna 0 Verona 1: Samir strikes on debut

Verona boosted their flagging hopes of Serie A survival with a 1-0 win at Bologna on Monday.

Brazilian defender Samir got the goal three minutes before half-time on his debut, heading Federico Viviani's free-kick beyond Antonio Mirante.

Verona's three league wins this season have all come since the turn of the year, but they will need an even steeper improvement in form if they are to secure safety, as they sit six points off 17th-placed Carpi with a trip to title-chasing Napoli to come on Sunday.