Bolt welcomes Schweinsteiger to United
Bastian Schweinsteiger has been welcomed by one of Manchester United's best-known fans - Usain Bolt.
Sprint star Usain Bolt has taken to Instagram to welcome Bastian Schweinsteiger to Manchester United, ahead of the completion of the midfielder's move from Bayern Munich.
The Germany captain is on the verge of rubber-stamping his switch to Old Trafford, with both clubs having announced on Saturday that a deal had been agreed.
And Bolt - a United fan - posted a picture of Schweinsteiger performing an action similar to his own trademark pose.
"I want to take this time to welcome @bastianschweinsteiger to @manchesterunited," read the caption.
"I [am] sure u will help us to be victorious this season.#ForeverFaster #seriousface"
