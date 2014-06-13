Bony agent slams Newcastle ambition

The Ivory Coast striker is currently on international duty at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but may find himself a wanted man after the tournament having scored 26 times in 48 games with Swansea last term.

Bony's representative Dalibor Lacina has revealed that Newcastle turned down a chance to sign the powerful attacker before he moved to the Liberty Stadium.

And with Newcastle chasing striking reinforcements ahead of next season, Bony was thought to have been on Alan Pardew's shortlist.

However, Lacina has scotched any chance of the Ivorian moving to St James' Park, revealing his client will be happy to remain in south Wales unless an offer from a top-six European side comes.

He told The Shields Gazette: "I spoke to Newcastle about Bony last summer. Newcastle should have bought Bony a year ago but they didn’t believe in him.

"They could have signed him for £10 million, but they said they weren't sure if he was good enough, that he was only playing in Holland (with Vitesse).

"Now he is worth £20 million.

"The next step for Bony is a top-six team in England or a top team in Germany, Spain or France, or he will stay with Swansea.

"We have a certain strategy. Bony is in a totally different place to Newcastle and wants to move to a club with ambition.

"We have had no contact with Newcastle."