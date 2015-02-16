Bony begins City training after return from AFCON

The Ivory Coast international's arrival from Swansea CIty was confirmed while the player was at the Africa Cup of Nations - a tournament his country eventually won on penalties against Ghana.

Yaya Toure was also part of that trophy-winning side, and City have struggled for form without the pair.

Manuel Pellegrini's men picked up their first win in five fixtures since New Year's Day with a 4-1 win at Stoke City last Wednesday and will welcome the return of two of their star players.

The club posted a vine on their official Twitter account of Bony - the Premier League's top scorer for the calendar year in 2014 - walking out for his first training session.

City face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.