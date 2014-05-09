Borini hoping to get a chance at Liverpool

Borini has scored three goals in his last four matches to help Sunderland to four consecutive Premier League victories - a run which has seen them pull away from the brink of relegation to the safety of 14th place in the table.

And the Italian, coming to the end of his season-long loan deal from Anfield, hinted he would like the chance to return to Liverpool and help Brendan Rodgers' side as they prepare themselves for the return of UEFA Champions League football next season.

"I have enjoyed every second, not every minute, of it here," he said. "It has been great from the fans here towards me, the city and everyone in the club.

"The love and friendship that they give me through the season has been incredible.

"Liverpool do need a bigger squad next season because you can't play four competitions with the same 11 players.

"But it is now down to the Liverpool point of view and their sporting director. It is not down to my words.

"It depends on what Liverpool say. I can't say. I can say nothing now because anything is possible."