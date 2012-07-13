Borini set to seal Liverpool switch

Liverpool are discussing personal terms with the young Italy international who is set to have a medical and complete the move during the weekend.

In that case, Borini would become new manager Brendan Rodgers' first signing at Liverpool after previously working with him at both Chelsea and Swansea City.

Borini joined Parma after his Chelsea contract expired last summer but was loaned out to Roma where he scored 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions, earning a place in Italy's Euro 2012 squad.

Roma bought half of his rights back in January when they entered into a co-ownership agreement with Parma. Last month they bought the other 50 percent taking their overall spending on him to around seven million pounds.

Rodgers moved for Borini after Dirk Kuyt left for Fenerbahce and with Luis Suarez involved in the Olympic Games with Uruguay.