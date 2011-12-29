Bottom club Freiburg sack boss Sorg

Sorg took over from Robin Dutt in July but the team collected just 13 points from 17 games under his management before the winter break.

"We are not a club that takes easy decisions regarding coaches but we wanted to create an impulse also for the coaching position," sports director Dirk Dufner told a news conference, adding that assistant coach Christian Streich would be taking over for now.

Only a day ago the Freiburg website carried a statement saying the team would go into the second half of the season with Sorg in charge, starting training on January 2.

Sorg was the fifth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season following two at Hamburg SV, Ralf Rangnick's resignation at Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin's sacking of Markus Babbel.

The Bundesliga resumes after the winter break on January 20.