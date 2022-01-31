Bournemouth sign Todd Cantwell on loan as part of impressive deadline day spending spree

Bournemouth have signed Norwich City's Todd Cantwell on a loan deal until the end of the season. The playmkaer arrives as part of a trolly dash on the south coast on transfer deadline day.

Cantwell joins Siriki Dembele, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, giving Scott Parker's side fresh impetus in the battle for Premier League promotion.

Nat Phillips, who impressed for Liverpool last season during the club's defensive crisis, and Woodman, an England age group World Cup-winning goalkeeper, make for eye-catching arrivals, but Cantwell is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

The on-loan Canary has been touted as future England star after impressing in the Premier League for Norwich last season. He has since fallen out of favour after refusing to sign a new contract at Carrow Road. This deal will give him a chance to put himself back in the shop window after a difficult few months.

Norwich's loss may well be Bournemouth's game as they bid for promotion. The Cherries currently sit third in the table, with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn Rovers. Parker will be hoping his quintet of new signings will be enough to overhaul the teams above his side in the table.

