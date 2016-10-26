Brattan earns Socceroos call-up

Melbourne City star Luke Brattan and Bursaspor defender Aziz Behich were included in a 30-man Australia squad for the World Cup qualifier against Thailand.

Brattan, on loan from Manchester City, has made an impressive start to the season and was named along with other A-League-based players Jason Geria (Melbourne Victory), Josh Risdon (Perth Glory) and Tommy Oar (Brisbane Roar).

Left-back Behich, Nathan Burns and Milos Degenek have also been added to the squad which drew with Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou plans to cut his squad to 23 after the weekend of matches.

"We have decided to name an extended squad for this game so I can have another look at the matches being played all over the world this weekend," he said.

"We have players who are in the squad or on the fringe, including those playing in the Hyundai A-League, that are just starting their seasons and with the tight turnaround from Japan to Thailand I wanted to have another look at them after they have showed good signs in the opening rounds.

"It is yet another good sign of the depth we are creating and when we announce the team after this weekend there will be players who miss out that are playing well enough to be part of the squad."

Right-back has become a problem position for the Socceroos, leaving Degenek, Risdon and Geria battling for inclusion.

The game is set to be played in a sombre atmosphere in Bangkok on November 15 following the death of Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej earlier this month.

Australia sit second in Group B, two points adrift of leaders Saudi Arabia and one ahead of Japan.

Thailand are bottom of the group after losing four matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just one.

Australia squad in full: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Luke Brattan (Melbourne City), Nathan Burns (Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Milos Degenek (1860 Munich), Adam Federici (Bournemouth), Jason Geria (Melbourne Victory), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Apostolos Giannou (Guangzhou R&F), Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam), Chris Ikonomidis (Aarhus Gymnastikforening), Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), James Jeggo (Sturm Graz), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Bayer Leverkusen), Mitchell Langerak (Stuttgart), Mathew Leckie (Ingolstadt), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Ryan McGowan (Henan Jianye), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Oar (Brisbane Roar), Josh Risdon (Perth Glory), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Mat Ryan (Valencia), Trent Sainsbury (Jiangsu Suning), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), Matthew Spiranovic (Hangzhou Greentown), Bailey Wright (Preston North End).