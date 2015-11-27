Bravo won't leave Barcelona - Braida

Claudio Bravo will not leave Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to the club's international advisor Ariedo Braida.

Reports emerged this week suggesting that the Chile international could look to leave Camp Nou if he continues to be second choice to Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Champions League.

Braida, however, has poured cold water on the rumours, insisting that Bravo is one of the stars of the first team and will not be moved on.

"He's not in the market and we're not listening to offers for him," Braida told El Mercurio. "He is one of our stars and he won't go to anyone else, he won't leave Barca."

Bravo has made nine appearances in La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana so far this season, but has yet to appear in the Champions League, having also had a watching brief for the entirety of their European triumph last season.