Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner's son set for sensational move to Championship side
Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes has made the move to Burnley after departing Barcelona
Burnley look set to sign up Joao Mendes - son of former Brazilian international Ronaldino - following his departure from Barcelona.
Mendes spent 15 months at his father's former club after joining in January 2023, but was left at the end of his contract earlier this summer.
The 19-year-old winger now looks set to make the move to newly-relegated Burnley after being pictured alongside his agent holding a Clarets shirt at a club facility in the East Lancs.
Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes set for Burnley move
Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted the picture of Mendes, who the Express claim has agreed terms on a two-year contract after flying in for a medical on Wednesday.
A hugely entertaining player in his pomp, Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career at club level that was capped by his 2005 Ballon d'Or win while at Barcelona.
Ronaldinho won 97 caps for Brazil and helped them to win the 2002 World Cup, memorably scoring the winning goal by curling an outrageous long-distance free kick past David Seaman as the side beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals.
🟣🇧🇷 Ronaldinho’s son João Mendes has signed in as new Burnley player. pic.twitter.com/NV5Uqpq1ibAugust 14, 2024
Scott Parker's Burnley have meanwhile make a superb start to life back in the Championship after spending just a year back in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany last season.
Burnley ran out 4-1 winners away to fellow relegatees Luton Town on Monday evening, kickstarting life back in the Championship with a strong performance.
Mendes is now set to join up with the squad and stake a claim for the side, joining a growing Brazilian contingent at Turf Moore alongside Vitinho and Lucas Pires. Unlike his dad, the 19-year-old is a left-footed right-winger, who is also capable of playing centrally.
