Brazil's Neymar felt pain in his ankle, CBF confirms

Neymar felt pain in his right ankle but will train normally on Wednesday after hobbling away from a session ahead of Brazil's World Cup clash with Costa Rica.

Concerns over Neymar's fitness intensified on Tuesday when the forward limped off the field after less than 15 minutes at Brazil's training base heading into Friday's Group E fixture.

Neymar sat out Monday's session after the Selecao were held to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their World Cup opener a day earlier, having come in for rough treatment.

Brazil media officer Vinicius Rodrigues stressed the issue was not associated with Neymar's foot, which required surgery in February, as he highlighted the fact the 26-year-old was fouled 10 times in Rostov-on-Don – the highest total since the 1998 World Cup.

"Neymar felt some pain in his right ankle, so that's the reason he left training. Because of the number of fouls he suffered in the last match his ankle is a little painful, but he will train normally tomorrow," he said.

"He's not been medically examined. He felt some pain and went to the physiotherapy, and tomorrow he will train normally.

"It's normal for a football player to feel some pain, especially Neymar with the number of fouls that he's suffered in the last game. Because of the number of fouls that he suffered in the last match he's felt some pain in his ankle, and that's why he's not training today.

"The intention was not for him to train fully today because it's a post-match training, an easy training for the first 11."