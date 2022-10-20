Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager.

The ex-Liverpool captain was appointed in November 2021 as Dean Smith's successor, following a fantastic spell in charge of Rangers in Scotland. Gerrard has managed a 32.5% win percentage rate at Villa Park.

Villa paid Rangers compensation (opens in new tab) of around £4 million to release Gerrard from his contract – in a deal that included Michael Beale, his assistant. Beale has since left to manage Queens Park Rangers.

Gerrard started well as the boss, managing a 2-0 win in his first match in charge (opens in new tab). After bringing the likes of Lucas Digne and former team-mate Philippe Coutinho to the club in January, things appeared to be looking up for the club.

The Liverpudlian has failed to keep Villa on an upwards trajectory, however. The club ended up 14th in the Premier League last season, three places below their previous finish.

What's more, the signings made from the Jack Grealish millions have failed to flourish, either. Villa raked in £100m from the sale of their captain to Manchester City but none of Leon Bailey, Danny Ings or Emi Buendia have commanded regular spots in Gerrard's first XI.

Villa have won just twice all season. At the weekend, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, before a 3-0 loss away to Fulham signalled the end of his reign.

An Aston Villa statement read: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Mauricio Pochettino is a surprise candidate being touted to take over.

