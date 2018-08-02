Trending

BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan seal Higuain signing and Bonucci-Caldara swap with Juventus

By

AC Milan have announced the signings of striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara from Juventus, with Leonardo Bonucci going the other way to rejoin the Serie A champions.