BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan seal Higuain signing and Bonucci-Caldara swap with Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain has left Juventus to join AC Milan, while Leonardo Bonucci has gone the other way in a swap for Mattia Caldara.
AC Milan have announced the signings of striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara from Juventus, with Leonardo Bonucci going the other way to rejoin the Serie A champions.
