BREAKING NEWS: Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger

Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Peter Bosz and installed former Cologne boss Peter Stoger as his replacement until the end of the season.

Dortmund won six of their opening seven league games to top the table in a highly promising start to Bosz's reign, but after a collapse in their form a 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Werder Bremen on Saturday proved the final straw.

Bosz's men contrived to throw away a 4-0 lead to draw in the Revierderby against Schalke in their previous home game to leave the Dutchman under extreme pressure.

Stoger was linked to the Dortmund post at the end of last season before Bosz was selected as Thomas Tuchel's successor, having led Cologne from 2. Bundesliga to the Europa League.

Herzlich willkommen bei Borussia Dortmund, Peter Stöger! December 10, 2017

However, Cologne's form deserted them spectacularly this season and only last weekend they parted company with Stoger, who left the club rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga on three points and without a top-flight win from 14 matches.