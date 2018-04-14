BREAKING NEWS: De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne lead the PFA Players' Player of the Year nominations, with three Manchester City players in the running.
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have revealed their nominees for the Players' Player of the Year award, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne chief among them.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.