BREAKING NEWS: Hummels tells Dortmund he wants Bayern move
Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich and has told his current club he wants to leave.
The Germany international's contract with Dortmund runs until June 2017 but he recently admitted that he was considering his options.
He had also been linked with a switch to Manchester City, but Dortmund announced on Thursday Hummels has set his sights on a move to Bayern.
