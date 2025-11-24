Manchester United eye January move for defender as Ruben Amorim plots transfer window reshuffle: report

Manchester United are said to be considering a January loan move for a young defender.

Ruben Amorim's side hosts Everton in the Premier League on Monday and are unbeaten in their last five outings, with there a chance the Red Devils could climb as high as fourth with victory on Monday evening.

Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return to first-team action after he was spotted in team training again over the last week, and that may now spell trouble for one youngster who is desperate for game time of his own.

Man United facing tricky January headache as loan move touted

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has often opted for a back three of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt this season, with Leny Yoro usually the go-to backup.

That has left both Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson out in the cold, but it isn't either of them who are being tipped for a temporary switch, but a player who likes to operate in one of the wing-back roles.

Ayden Heaven is another player who has found minutes hard to come by (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

According to journalist Uriel Lugt, information has been relayed that Diego Leon could be offered the chance to head out on loan in January, after a flurry of displays for Manchester United's Under-21s this season.

Leon scored his first goal for the club in a recent victory over Tottenham in Premier League 2, charging forward from defence to finish well for Travis Binnion's side.

Leon has made the bench for United a couple of times already under Amorim, as well as featuring in pre-season, but it seems his development is being worked on behind the scenes at Carrington, with a loan move now being touted.

He did make his senior debut for Paraguay back in October, and the teenager is being tipped to head out to a 'European club' in the report posted on Monday.

Binnion has since passed his own judgement on Leon's development, insisting the club have to be careful and not rush the teenager into action too soon.

Diego Leon celebrates after scoring for Manchester United's Under-21s (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is evident for all to see he has some real qualities and some strong foundations to his game that he has to build on," the coach said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"He is aware, we are all aware, he has stuff to work on but to be fair to the kid, he has not played a full 90 minutes yet. We will be looking to tick that off pretty soon and that will be really good for him.

"If he can get a run of 90 minutes, then it is fair to look at his game and see where he is at. At this moment in time he has shown real glimpses of promise and has fitted in with the group really well."