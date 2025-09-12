The Ultimate AFC Bournemouth quiz
It's the ultimate AFC Bournemouth quiz, from Eddie Howe's dream to Andoni Iraola's pressing machine
It's the ultimate AFC Bournemouth quiz, as we delve deep into Dorset lore.
40 questions about the Cherries have been plucked, as our ultimate quiz looks at all eras of Bournemouth, from the miracle of Football League survival to the modern-day heroes at Dean Court.
