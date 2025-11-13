Arsenal to secure huge move in transfer 'bolt from the blue': report

Arsenal have come from nowhere to secure a major move

Arsenal are about to make an impressive new addition, which has been described as a “bolt from the blue”.

The Gunners sit top of the table in the Premier League after 11 matches and are flying high in the Champions League, as they target a first trophy since 2020 and a first league title since 2004.

With Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of the pack, however, work has already begun on the January transfer window and beyond.

Arsenal to bring in new man ahead of January transfer window

Arsenal had one of the busiest summers in their recent history, bringing in eight new players to their squad, including Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

Every single one of the new buys has impressed so far, with the likes of Zubimendi looking to be a valuable addition at no.6 and Cristhian Mosquera putting in excellent displays in defence, validating sporting director Andrea Berta's decision to invest big money over the summer.

Andrea Berta played a huge part in Arsenal's summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With much of the impetus for the summer window coming from Berta and Arteta identifying targets, however, there appears to be a new strategy in place for future windows, with Napoli chief Maurizio Mitcheli set to be installed behind the scenes.

Tuttomercatoweb’s Marco Conterio has reported that Mitcheli's impending exit to North London has come as “a bolt from the blue” in Southern Italy after two spells at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in which the club have established themselves as Serie A royalty.

Mitcheli is credited with discovering the likes of Marek Hamsik and making the mega-signing of Victor Osimhen, helping to land two Scudetti for the Partenopei, who have doubled their league title haul on his watch.

With Napoli CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis believed to be exerting more control than ever at the club, Mitcheli is believed to want a fresh start, with Arsenal offering him one.

FourFourTwo understands that the Gunners have been looking for someone to take this position ever since Berta arrived at the club, with this being a role that will see Mitcheli almost equal to Berta and Arteta.

Maurizio Micheli is Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Matteo Ciambelli / DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Unlike some clubs where the manager reports to the sporting director, Arsenal have a fairly flat structure in which Berta and Arteta are both reporting to the Gunners' American owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

FourFourTwo understands that recruitment at London Colney isn't led by one particular party: there are certain players, such as Gyokeres, who have been put forward by Berta, and others, such as Zubimendi, who are favoured more by Arteta, with an overall consensus agreed by the leadership team and data analysts before the club look to bring in a new recruit.

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League action resumes after the international break.