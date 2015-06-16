BREAKING NEWS: Milan appoint Mihajlovic

Milan have announced Sinisa Mihajlovic as their new head coach following the sacking of Filippo Inzaghi.

Club legend Inzaghi had just one season in charge and failed to impress as Milan finished 10th, with confirmation of his departure announced on Tuesday.

In quotes reported by L'Equipe on Sunday, Mihajlovic said he expected to be appointed "within 15 days" and the Serbian has now agreed a two-year deal at San Siro.

Mihajlovic, who represented Milan's fierce rivals Inter as a player, departed Sampdoria earlier this month, having led the club to seventh in 2014-15.