BREAKING NEWS: Rashford included in 26-man England squad
Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford included in Roy Hodgson's provisional 26-man squad for next month's European Championship.
England boss Roy Hodgson has included Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford in his preliminary 26-man squad for Euro 2016.
Rashford enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with United, scoring four goals in 11 top-flight appearances.
The 18-year-old has not previously received a call-up from Hodgson, but could now make his first senior international appearance in the friendly against Turkey at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 22.
