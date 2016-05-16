BREAKING NEWS: Rashford included in 26-man England squad

England boss Roy Hodgson has included Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford in his preliminary 26-man squad for Euro 2016.

Rashford enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with United, scoring four goals in 11 top-flight appearances.

The 18-year-old has not previously received a call-up from Hodgson, but could now make his first senior international appearance in the friendly against Turkey at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 22.