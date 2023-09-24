Brennan Johnson adds 'another dimension' to Tottenham attack, says Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has backed deadline day signing Brennan Johnson to add 'another dimension' to the team's attack after handing him a start in the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Wales winger, a £47.5 million signing from Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the month, impressed as a late substitute against Sheffield United last weekend and was picked as a starter for the derby clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his team selection ahead of the derby, Postecoglou said: "Throwing a new player into a big derby is always a good initiation into what it’s like to play for a big club, but Brennan has been training very well.

"He's got a few weeks with us under his belt so I just think with his feet, his pace, it'll add a new dimension to our game."

Johnson started on the left for Spurs, with Dejan Kulusevski keeping his place on the right against Arsenal and Son Heung-min in a central role.

Tottenham received a big blow this week as Ivan Perisic was ruled out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

With no Harry Kane in a north London derby for the first time since 2014, this is a different Tottenham team at the Emirates, but Postecoglou has attacking options on the bench.

Richarlison is among the substitutes, along with winger Manor Solomon and Argentine youngster Alejo Veliz is included in the squad after featuring for the Under-21s recently.

