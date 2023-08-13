Brentford-Tottenham kick-off delayed due to no running water in the stadium
After the ticketing issues at Arsenal on Saturday, another Premier League game has been delayed in London this weekend
Brentford's Premier League opener against Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday was delayed to no running water inside the stadium.
The match was due to kick off at 14:00 local time, but had still not started minutes later due to the unusual issue.
"Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities," Brentford said in a short statement.
There had been no problem prior to the match as sprinklers were used on the pitch. The matter was eventually resolved and the game kicked off around eight minutes late.
It is the second Premier League game in London this weekend to be affected after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday was delayed for half an hour due to problems with the Gunners' new e-ticketing system at the Emirates Stadium which left thousands of fans outside the ground when the match was due to start.
When the game did eventually get underway at Brentford, Cristian Romero headed Spurs into the lead after 11 minutes to net the first goal under Ange Postecoglou and the first since the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, but the home side scored twice after that to turn the match around later in the half.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward
By Ryan Dabbs