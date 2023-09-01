Brentford close to re-signing flop in surprise Premier League move: report
Brentford are moving for a former player – who hasn't performed since leaving west London
Brentford are set to re-sign a former player in one of the more surprising moves of the transfer window.
It's been a busy window for the Bees, with the headline signings being Nathan Collins in defence and Kevin Schade joining permanently in attack, along with the likes of Mark Flekken, Kim Ji-soo and Romeo Beckham.
Ivan Toney's ban has left Brentford a little short in attack, however, with the west Londoners targeting an intriguing option to help fill the void.
According to the Athletic, former striker Neal Maupay is to rejoin Thomas Frank's side on loan from Everton.
The Frenchman has scored just once in 32 appearances on Merseyside since moving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. Maupay was somewhat of a disappointment on the south coast, too, after leaving Brentford in 2019 for pastures new.
VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day
Maupay managed 41 goals and 14 assists in 95 games for Brentford between 2017 and 2019 but has struggled to recreate anything like that form in the Premier League. With Everton now having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto to choose from in attack, will be letting the 27-year-old depart the club.
On a number of occasions, Sean Dyche has even opted for wingers to play in attack over Maupay, such is the lack of faith afforded to him.
Maupay isn't the first player to resign for Brentford this summer. Saman Ghoddos was released earlier on in the window, only to re-join the club recently.
The forward is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €10 million.
More Brentford stories
Ivan Toney has recently professed his admiration for Arsenal, though Manchester United are also interested in the England striker.
Tottenham signing Brennan Johnson ends Brentford's interest in the Wales international.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White