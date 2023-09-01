Brentford close to re-signing flop in surprise Premier League move: report

By Mark White
published

Brentford are moving for a former player – who hasn't performed since leaving west London

Brentford manager Thomas Frank arrives prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and Brentford at Rodney Parade on August 29, 2023 in Newport, Wales.
(Image credit: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Brentford are set to re-sign a former player in one of the more surprising moves of the transfer window.

It's been a busy window for the Bees, with the headline signings being Nathan Collins in defence and Kevin Schade joining permanently in attack, along with the likes of Mark Flekken, Kim Ji-soo and Romeo Beckham.

Ivan Toney's ban has left Brentford a little short in attack, however, with the west Londoners targeting an intriguing option to help fill the void.

Ivan Toney of Brentford is pictured in the stands during the Premier League match between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England.

Ivan Toney won't play for Brentford until January (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

According to the Athletic, former striker Neal Maupay is to rejoin Thomas Frank's side on loan from Everton.

The Frenchman has scored just once in 32 appearances on Merseyside since moving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. Maupay was somewhat of a disappointment on the south coast, too, after leaving Brentford in 2019 for pastures new. 

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

Maupay managed 41 goals and 14 assists in 95 games for Brentford between 2017 and 2019 but has struggled to recreate anything like that form in the Premier League. With Everton now having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto to choose from in attack, will be letting the 27-year-old depart the club.

On a number of occasions, Sean Dyche has even opted for wingers to play in attack over Maupay, such is the lack of faith afforded to him.

Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay has struggled in the Premier League (Image credit: PA)

Maupay isn't the first player to resign for Brentford this summer. Saman Ghoddos was released earlier on in the window, only to re-join the club recently. 

The forward is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €10 million.

