Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for Harry Kane replacement: report

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal to bring in a replacement for the outgoing Harry Kane.

The Lilywhites' all-time scorer departed on the eve of the Premier League season beginning, moving to Bayern Munich after 11 years in Tottenham's senior team.

While manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he would struggle to find a "direct replacement" for Kane, however, his side have now committed around half of the fee received for their No.10 on a new player to slot into the attack.

Spurs look to have replaced Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Tottenham have agreed a deal for Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international will move for a fee of £47.5 million according to Ornstein, with the Tricky Trees retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause. The 22-year-old is to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

Johnson is said to have been Postecoglou's main target, with The Athletic confirming that some of the money for selling Johnson will be spent in midfield.

Forest have made a breakthrough in negotiations for Ibrahim Sangare of PSV and will be spending around £30m on the midfielder, who was also linked with Liverpool. "While Spurs edge closer to finalising Johnson’s transfer, Forest have been simultaneously negotiating a move for Sangare," according to the report.

Brennan Johnson is leaving Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham are also looking to bring Conor Gallagher in today, too.

Transfermarkt values Brennan Johnson at €38m.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.