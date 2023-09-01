Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for Harry Kane replacement: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham Hotspur have bought a forward with some of the money they received from selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou poses for a photo at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on June 09, 2023 in Enfield, England.
(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal to bring in a replacement for the outgoing Harry Kane.

The Lilywhites' all-time scorer departed on the eve of the Premier League season beginning, moving to Bayern Munich after 11 years in Tottenham's senior team. 

While manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he would struggle to find a "direct replacement" for Kane, however, his side have now committed around half of the fee received for their No.10 on a new player to slot into the attack.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Augsburg in August 2023.

Spurs look to have replaced Harry Kane  (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Tottenham have agreed a deal for Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international will move for a fee of £47.5 million according to Ornstein, with the Tricky Trees retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause. The 22-year-old is to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

Johnson is said to have been Postecoglou's main target, with The Athletic confirming that some of the money for selling Johnson will be spent in midfield.

Forest have made a breakthrough in negotiations for Ibrahim Sangare of PSV and will be spending around £30m on the midfielder, who was also linked with Liverpool. "While Spurs edge closer to finalising Johnson’s transfer, Forest have been simultaneously negotiating a move for Sangare," according to the report.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Friday 18th August 2023.

Brennan Johnson is leaving Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham are also looking to bring Conor Gallagher in today, too.

Transfermarkt values Brennan Johnson at €38m.

