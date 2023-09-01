Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for Harry Kane replacement: report
Tottenham Hotspur have bought a forward with some of the money they received from selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal to bring in a replacement for the outgoing Harry Kane.
The Lilywhites' all-time scorer departed on the eve of the Premier League season beginning, moving to Bayern Munich after 11 years in Tottenham's senior team.
While manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he would struggle to find a "direct replacement" for Kane, however, his side have now committed around half of the fee received for their No.10 on a new player to slot into the attack.
David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Tottenham have agreed a deal for Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest.
The Wales international will move for a fee of £47.5 million according to Ornstein, with the Tricky Trees retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause. The 22-year-old is to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.
VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day
Johnson is said to have been Postecoglou's main target, with The Athletic confirming that some of the money for selling Johnson will be spent in midfield.
Forest have made a breakthrough in negotiations for Ibrahim Sangare of PSV and will be spending around £30m on the midfielder, who was also linked with Liverpool. "While Spurs edge closer to finalising Johnson’s transfer, Forest have been simultaneously negotiating a move for Sangare," according to the report.
Tottenham are also looking to bring Conor Gallagher in today, too.
Transfermarkt values Brennan Johnson at €38m.
